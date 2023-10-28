DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Sports Banger: In Conversation + DJs + Signing

Rough Trade East
Sat, 28 Oct, 7:00 pm
PartyLondon
From £6.50
About

Rough Trade East is very excited to present an in-store event celebrating ten years of Sports Banger and the release of the new book 'Sports Banger: Lifestyles of the Poor, Rich & Famous' via Thames and Hudson.

Presented by Rough Trade.

Venue

Rough Trade East

The Old Truman Brewery, 150 Brick Lane, London E1 6QL
Doors open7:00 pm
300 capacity

