Tokyo Riddim

The Fox & Firkin
Fri, 20 Oct, 9:00 pm
GigsLondon
£11.22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Time Capsule's latest compilation Tokyo Riddim 1976-1985 captures the moment when J-reggae entered the broader public consciousness, merging commercial city pop style with an infectious backbeat that has drawn comparisons with the emergence of Lovers Rock

Presented by The Fox & Firkin.

Lineup

Megumi Mesaku, Kay Suzuki, Tokyo Riddim

Venue

The Fox & Firkin

316 Lewisham High St, London SE13 6JZ, UK
Doors open9:00 pm

