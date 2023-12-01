Top track

JELEEL!

O2 Academy Islington
Fri, 1 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£23.25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

JELEEL! knows how to grab your attention. It’s not that the he intentionally seeks out this attention, but that his live performances tend to force their way onto everyone’s timeline the morning after each show. Between his high energy performances, superh Read more

Presented by SJM Concerts.

Lineup

JELEEL!

Venue

O2 Academy Islington

Angel Central, N1 Centre, 16 Parkfield St, Islington N1 0PS
Doors open7:00 pm
800 capacity
