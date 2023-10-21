Top track

The Space In Between - Ben Böhmer Remix

Jan Blomqvist (Live)

Flipper's Roller Boogie Palace
Sat, 21 Oct, 9:00 pm
DJLondon
Event information

We are beyond excited to announce Jan Blomqvist's upcoming performance at Flipper's, Exhibition London, on October 21st.

Pushing the boundaries of live electronic performances, Jan Blomqvist is recognised by millions of music fans for his unique sound and Read more

Presented by Blanche London.

Lineup

Jan Blomqvist

Venue

Flipper's Roller Boogie Palace

Ariel Way, Hammersmith and Fulham, London, W12 7SL, United Kingdom
Doors open9:00 pm

