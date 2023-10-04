DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Gypsy Gospel

The Baby G
Wed, 4 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsToronto
CAD 22.70The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
JMaroon x Baby G Present: “Gypsy Gospel”, a live Soul/Jazz/Hip Hop Concert honoring First Generation Canadian Immigrants reconnecting with their past through the Music and Creative Arts.

JMaroon is a Jamaican, Toronto-based entertainer who is passiona

Presented by JMAROON & The Baby G.

The Baby G

1608 Dundas Street West, Toronto, Ontario M6K 1T8, Canada
Doors open8:00 pm

