Oasis: Definitely Maybe 30th Anniversary - A Live Brass Band Celebration

The Blues Kitchen, Manchester
Wed, 17 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsManchester
£13.75
About

We’re celebrating 30 years of Oasis: Definitely Maybe with Manchester’s finest 10-piece brass ensemble.

It was the band’s first studio album and became the fastest-selling debut album in the UK, going straight to number one in the charts. With unforgettab Read more

Presented by The Blues Kitchen Manchester.

Lineup

Venue

The Blues Kitchen, Manchester

13 Quay St, Manchester M3 3HN, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends10:30 pm

