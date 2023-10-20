Top track

Fabio Monesi - Djago (Marieu Remix)

Grapevibe Season Opening

Kindergarten
Fri, 20 Oct, 11:45 pm
DJBologna
€11.30

About

Celebriamo l’inizio di questa nuova stagione al Kindergarten!

Per la prima volta a Bologna arriva uno dei selector più ricercati della scena house europea: Truly Madly.

A fare gli onori di casa ci sarà, come sempre, il nostro Resident Bazar insieme ai gi Read more

Presentato da Kinder SRL.
Lineup

Venue

Kindergarten

Via Alfredo Calzoni 6, 40128 Bologna Bologna, Italy
Doors open11:45 pm

