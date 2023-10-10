Top track

Baby Queen - All The Things

Baby Queen: The Bedroom Sessions

Rough Trade Bristol
Tue, 10 Oct, 6:30 pm
GigsBristol
From £16.70The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Rough Trade Bristol is excited to present a stripped back performance from Baby Queen. This unique event celebrates the release of their new studio album 'Quarter Life Crisis' to be released via Polydor.

Presented by Rough Trade.

Lineup

Baby Queen

Venue

Rough Trade Bristol

3 New Bridewell, Nelson Street, Bristol BS1 2QD, United Kingdom
Doors open6:30 pm
200 capacity

