Love Injection + Toribio / For Future's Sake / Sticky Dojah

Public Records
Sat, 25 Nov, 10:00 pm
GigsNew York
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
This ticket grants entry property wide at PR + to the following Saturday night events

The Sound Room: Love Injection + Toribio

The Atrium: For Future's Sake

UPSTAIRS: Sticky Dojah

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Public Records.

Toribio

Public Records

233 Butler St, Brooklyn, NY 11217, USA
Doors open10:00 pm

