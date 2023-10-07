Top track

Howling, Âme - Howling - Âme Remix

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

ÂME

The Chocolate Factory
Sat, 7 Oct, 10:00 pm
DJNew York
$54.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Howling, Âme - Howling - Âme Remix
Got a code?

About

21+

THIS EVENT IS NOT AT AVANT GARDNER

70 Scott Ave

Brooklyn, NY 11237

21+

Presented by Avant Gardner.

Lineup

Âme, Julya Karma

Venue

The Chocolate Factory

70 Scott Avenue, Brooklyn, New York 11237, United States
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.