DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Remembering Ella by AP Big Band & Carmen Lancho

Sala Clamores
Sun, 12 Nov, 8:30 pm
GigsMadrid
€17.63The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Remembering Ella by AP Big Band w/ Carmen Lancho

Ella Jane Fitzgerald o Lady Ella, la reina del jazz y primera dama de la canción se merecía por fin, una noche dedicada a su persona y a las canciones que dieron vida a su maravillosa carrera como vocalista...

Menores de 16 acompañados de padre, madre o tutor legal.
Organizado por Sala Clamores.

Lineup

Big Band Aarón Pozón

Venue

Sala Clamores

Calle de Alburquerque, 14, 28010 Madrid, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open8:30 pm

