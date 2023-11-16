DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

JORDAN K

Dream Bags Jaguar Shoes
Thu, 16 Nov, 11:00 pm
GigsLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Jordan K Joseph is a London-based selector with several years of experience, deeply rooted in the underground music community.

With a passion for dance music, Jordan K Joseph has been a driving force behind various underground community projects for the p

Presented by DreamBagsJaguarShoes.

Venue

Dream Bags Jaguar Shoes

32-34 Kingsland Rd, London E2 8DA
Doors open11:00 pm
180 capacity

