Top track

Adam Beyer - Dirty Lagoon

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

SWING: Ilario Alicante (4h set)

The Bassement Club
Wed, 8 Nov, 11:55 pm
DJMadrid
From €17.63The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Adam Beyer - Dirty Lagoon
Got a code?

Event information

SWING celebra la vispera de SAN ISIDERO con ILARIO ALICANTE y un horario extendido hasta las 08 de la mañana

#thebrandwiththeyellowpower

La entrada general incluye acceso con copa hasta la 01:00h.

Reservado el derecho de admisión.

......

General admis Read more

Organizado por The Bassmnt + Swing.

Lineup

Ilario Alicante

Venue

The Bassement Club

C. de Galileo, 26, 28015 Madrid, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open11:55 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.