DISCO OBSCURA! Goth, Synthwave, EBM, and 80s Vinyl

Alex's Bar
1 Nov - 2 Nov
GigsLong Beach
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

DISCO OBSCURA night! Synth wave, EBM, and 80's DJ's on vinyl. Live performances by The Wraith, Guilty Strangers, and Shrouds.

This is a 21+ event

Presented by Alex's Bar.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

The Wraith, Guilty Strangers, Shrouds

Venue

Alex's Bar

2913 E Anaheim St, Long Beach, CA 90804, USA
Doors open9:00 pm

