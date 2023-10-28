DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

MeanRed x Sleep Olympics at The Velodrome

Lexus Velodrome
Sat, 28 Oct, 9:00 pm
GigsDetroit
Sleep Olympics and MeanRed are taking over the Lexus Velodrome on Saturday, October 28th!

Get ready to get down at one of Detroit's most unique and impressive event spaces, and of course your best costumes are encouraged!

Presented by MeanRed.

Lexus Velodrome

601 Mack Avenue, Detroit, Michigan 48201, United States
Doors open9:00 pm

