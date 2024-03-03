DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Lucy Kaplansky

Eddie's Attic
Sun, 3 Mar 2024, 6:00 pm
GigsAtlanta
From $28.92The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Lucy Kaplansky live at Eddie's Attic!

Lucy Kaplansky is an acclaimed singer-songwriter of rare talent, “a truly gifted performer with a bag full of enchanting songs” (The New Yorker) and “the troubadour laureate of modern city folk” (The Boston Globe). Sh Read more

Presented by Eddie's Attic.

Lineup

Lucy Kaplansky

Venue

Eddie's Attic

515 North Mcdonough Street, Decatur, Georgia 30030, United States
Doors open5:00 pm

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.