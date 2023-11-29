Top track

Mourn + Los Valientes a l'Heliogàbal

Heliogàbal
Wed, 29 Nov, 9:00 pm
GigsBarcelona
€12.86The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Les maresmenques Mourn vénen a tocar cançons de tot el seu repertori (4 discs publicats) especialment del darrer disc 'Self Worth' (Subterfuge Records). Les acompanyaran els manresans Los Valientes

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).

Organizado por Heliogabal

Lineup

Mourn, LOS VALIENTES

Venue

Heliogàbal

Carrer de Ramón y Cajal, 80, 08012 Barcelona, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

