Are You Seeing This? (Short Film Screenings)

MOTH Club
Sun, 10 Dec, 3:00 pm
FilmLondon
£6.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Are You Seeing This are back at MOTH Club with curated short films from emerging filmmakers, this time with a 'Comedy Shorts Special'. There will be film screenings, filmmaker to filmmaker interviews, time for audience questions, and a chance to grab a pin Read more

Presented by LNZRT LTD.

Venue

MOTH Club

Old Trades Hall, Valette Street, London E9 6NU
Open in maps
Doors open3:00 pm
320 capacity

