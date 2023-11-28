Top track

Leo Miyagee + Suubi + Kelvo

Dream Bags Jaguar Shoes
Tue, 28 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsLondon
£8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Heralded as one of the most exciting emerging artists in the north of by giants such as Vice, iD, BBC Introcuding & Radio 1xtra, Leo Miyagee brings his newly released EP to Jaguar shoes for a homecoming and debut gig in London.

The Belfast via south Londo Read more

Lineup

Leo Miyagee

Venue

Dream Bags Jaguar Shoes

32-34 Kingsland Rd, London E2 8DA
Doors open8:00 pm
180 capacity

