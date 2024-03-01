Top track

My Chemical Romance - I'm Not Okay (I Promise)

THE BLACK CHARADE // FELL OUT BOY | SOLD OUT

The Underworld
Fri, 1 Mar, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
£24.03The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

This event has now SOLD OUT! Join the waiting list to be informed of any returns.

Get ready to relive your finest emo years as we bring the world’s greatest tributes to My Chemical Romance and Fall Out Boy. The Black Charade will be playing The Black Para...

This is a 14+ event. 14 and 15 year old’s MUST be accompanied by an adult
Presented by The Black Charade & Fell Out Boy
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Fell Out Boy, The Black Charade

Venue

The Underworld

174 Camden High St, London NW1 0NE
Doors open6:00 pm
Event ends10:00 pm
500 capacity
Accessibility information

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

