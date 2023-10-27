Top track

All Night

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Romare

Centre Point
Fri, 27 Oct, 11:00 pm
GigsDublin
€17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

All Night
Got a code?

Event information

Beloved for his genre-defying, sample-based house music, Romare returns to Centre Point this October!

This is an 18+ event

Presented by Hidden Agenda & Centre Point.

Lineup

Romare

Venue

Centre Point

Curved St, Temple Bar, Dublin, Ireland
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.