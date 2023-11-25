Top track

Cirque Du Soul: Leicester // Hybrid Minds

O2 Academy Leicester
Sat, 25 Nov, 10:30 pm
PartyLeicester
£9

About

Off the back of a summer of festivals and day parties across the UK, we return to Leicester for one of our biggest shows to date.

This time around we bring with us one of the biggest names in Drum and Bass, Hybrid Minds!!! With a string of hits including Read more

Presented by Cirque Du Soul.

Lineup

Hybrid Minds

Venue

O2 Academy Leicester

Percy Gee Building, Leicester LE1 7RD, UK
Doors open10:30 pm
1450 capacity
Accessibility information

