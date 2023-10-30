Top track

Liverpool Street In The Rain

Steel City Dance Discs w/ Mall Grab + more | Cork

Cyprus Avenue
Mon, 30 Oct, 9:00 pm
DJCork
€28.54The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

We have been excited to announce this for quite some time.... this October 30th, the notorious Steel City Dance Discs label and party starters host a family affair with us at Cyprus Avenue. Mall Grab, Effy & David Jackson join us on the night!

Presented by Sense.

Lineup

Effy, Mall Grab

Venue

Cyprus Avenue

Caroline St, Centre, Cork, Ireland
Doors open9:00 pm

