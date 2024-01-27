Top track

91 Presents: C.Tappin

Ninety One Living Room
Sat, 27 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £9The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

C.Tappin - Discussion
About

Doors 7pm. 18+ event.

On Saturday, 27th January it is with great pleasure that we welcome C.Tappin to the living room stage for an intimate live performance.

ABOUT C.TAPPIN

Charlie Tappin, aka C.Tappin, is a pianist and singer with influences of soul, h...

This is an 18+ event (Photo ID Required).
Presented by Ninety One Living Room.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Ninety One Living Room

91 Brick Ln, Spitalfields, London E1 6QL, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
250 capacity

