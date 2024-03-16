DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Dagobert "Schwarz - Akustik Tour" 2024

Fat Cat kleiner Konzertsaal
Sat, 16 Mar 2024, 7:00 pm
€20.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Event information

Alle Altersgruppen

Präsentiert von CLUBZWEI Konzert KG x dq agency.

Lineup

Dagobert

Venue

Fat Cat kleiner Konzertsaal

Rosenheimer Straße 5, 81667 München, Deutschland
Doors open7:00 pm

