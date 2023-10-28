DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

VERMUT: Núria Duran

Heliogàbal
Sat, 28 Oct, 1:00 pm
GigsBarcelona
€8.57The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Amb aires de proximitat, Núria Duran ens transporta a les seves vivències més profundes en forma d’indie-pop. Aconseguint un equilibri entre la senzillesa i la complexitat harmònica, la Núria posa paraules al llenguatge del subconscient.

Para mayores de 1 Read more

Organizado por Heliogabal

Lineup

Núria Duran

Venue

Heliogàbal

Carrer de Ramón y Cajal, 80, 08012 Barcelona, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open1:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.