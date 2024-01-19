DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
SKATING POLLY
Les jeunes Kelli Mayo et Peyton Bighorse proposent un punk revigorant qui se fond en Pop incisive selon les morceaux. Très prolifiques, les deux sœurs ont sorti leur 6e album, The Make It All Show, en 2018. Leurs influences vont de Bikini Ki
