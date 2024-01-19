Top track

Skating Polly - Pretective Boy

SKATING POLLY

Point Ephémère
Fri, 19 Jan 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€17.92

About

Les jeunes Kelli Mayo et Peyton Bighorse proposent un punk revigorant qui se fond en Pop incisive selon les morceaux. Très prolifiques, les deux sœurs ont sorti leur 6e album, The Make It All Show, en 2018. Leurs influences vont de Bikini Ki Read more

Présenté par POINT EPHEMERE.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Skating Polly, Acid Gras

Venue

Point Ephémère

200 Quai de Valmy, 75010 Paris-10E-Arrondissement, France
Doors open8:00 pm

