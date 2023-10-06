DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

GIRTH

Kremwerk
Fri, 6 Oct, 10:00 pm
DJSeattle
$11.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

GIRTH: An Underwear Dance Party

Strut, flaunt, and flex the goods at GIRTH!

🔊 Sexy sounds provided by Suss Out & Backnbodyhertz 🔊

😈 Complementary clothes check -- come fully dressed and leave fully drained! 😈

FRIDAY OCTOBER 6TH | 10PM - LATE

$10 A Read more

Presented by Kremwerk.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

Kremwerk

1809 Minor Ave, Seattle, WA 98101, USA
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm
300 capacity

