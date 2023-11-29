DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

ALOTTA NOISE! For Migrants and Refugees

Doña
Wed, 29 Nov, 8:00 pm
TheatreLondon
From £8.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
LET'S MAKE EVEN MORE NOISE FOR MIGRANTS AND REFUGEES!! 🎵

We are BACK for another evening of queer, political cabaret and drag performances from an array of London's talent. Hosted by the fabulous Alotta Nerve, this jam-packed evening will raise funds fo*** Read more

Presented by Alotta Nerve.

Doña

Red Sequin Door, 92 Stoke Newington High St, London N16 7NY, UK
Doors open8:00 pm

