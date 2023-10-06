DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Gruesome grrl stage is open for business! Come thru and watch some noisey black and brown trans girlies tear up purgatory with dope femme attitude! Noise artists Ophoro fuckmeimsick and the duo of Heaven Ender and WORMMOTHER are joined by pop baddie reya f
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.