Azu Tiwaline b2b Al Wootton, Dæmon, Angel Rocket

Ormside Projects
Fri, 6 Oct, 11:00 pm
DJLondon
£16.50
About

As autumn approaches and the club season returns en masse, we’re set to land at Ormside Projects with one of our smokiest bills to date.

This time we lineup with a b2b double-header, the first of which features a rare linkup from Azu Tiwaline and Al Woott Read more

Presented by Goodness.

Lineup

3
Dirty DMs, Helmond Lang, Al Wootton and 3 more

Venue

Ormside Projects

32 Ormside St, London SE15 1TR, UK
Doors open11:00 pm

