Abracadabra

The Prince Albert
Sun, 26 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsBrighton
£11.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Diving into decades of electronica and crunchy sound effects, field recordings and animal sounds, blended with an infectious Latin influence, Californian duo abracadabra's new album 'shapes & colors' shimmies with the charismatic energy of Lizzy Mercier De

Presented by Love Thy Neighbour.

Abracadabra

The Prince Albert

48 Trafalgar St, Brighton BN1 4ED
Doors open7:00 pm
100 capacity

