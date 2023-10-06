Top track

The Reggy Eggular: Children of the Pope, Dada Movement, Vegas Water Taxi

The George Tavern
Fri, 6 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£8.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

The Reggy Eggular with

- Children of the Pope

- Dada Movement

- Vegas Water Taxi

This is an 18+ event.

Presented by Eggy Elbows

Lineup

Vegas Water Taxi, Dada Movement, Children Of The Pope

Venue

The George Tavern

Commercial Rd, London E1 0LA, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends3:00 am
150 capacity

