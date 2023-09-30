DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

BATTEGA - BACK2SCHOOL EDITION

Bestial Beach Club
Sat, 30 Sept, 5:00 pm
PartyBarcelona
From €12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Vacation is over. Shit. Here we go again.

Mum, I don't want to go back to school! I just want to party and bullshit.

Fuck it, let's run it back for the last time.

#BATTEGA

#STILLKIDS

Early Access más tarde de las 18:30h no será válida y se deberá paga

Organizado por BATTEGA.

Lineup

Gerard Roig

Venue

Bestial Beach Club

Carrer de Ramon Trias Fargas, 2-4, 08005 Barcelona, Spain
Doors open5:00 pm

