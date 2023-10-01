Top track

Stephan Jolk & braev - When the Lights Go Out

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

UltraMaroon

Blue Midtown
Sun, 1 Oct, 6:00 pm
PartyNew York
From $20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Stephan Jolk & braev - When the Lights Go Out
Got a code?

About

UltraMaroon is back for Season 5, and we have a killer fall season at Blue Midtown coming at you fast. For our kick-off on October 1, Steven Redant will be joining Someone From Berlin behind the decks, fresh off his killer Pines Party performance.

Please Read more

Presented by LiteHaus.

Lineup

Someone From Berlin, Steven Redant

Venue

Blue Midtown

220 W 44th St, New York, NY 10036, USA
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.