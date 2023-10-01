DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
UltraMaroon is back for Season 5, and we have a killer fall season at Blue Midtown coming at you fast. For our kick-off on October 1, Steven Redant will be joining Someone From Berlin behind the decks, fresh off his killer Pines Party performance.
