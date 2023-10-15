Top track

The Stranglers - Peaches

JJ Burnel: In Conversation + Signing

Rough Trade East
Sun, 15 Oct, 5:00 pm
TalkLondon
£32.04

About

Rough Trade East is very excited to present an in-store in conversation and signing from JJ Burnel. This unique event celebrates the release of his book 'Strangler In the Light' released via Cadiz.

Bassist, composer and singer of The Stranglers, Jean-Jacq Read more

Presented by Rough Trade.

Lineup

Jean‐Jacques Burnel

Venue

Rough Trade East

The Old Truman Brewery, 150 Brick Lane, London E1 6QL
Doors open5:00 pm
300 capacity

