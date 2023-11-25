Top track

In Search Of Solace, Maul, Soulkeeper, Careful Gaze

Amsterdam Bar & Hall
Sat, 25 Nov, 6:00 pm
GigsMinneapolis
$19.45The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

In Search Of Solace

Born and bred in the cold Midwest, the band is based out of Minneapolis, Minnesota. After accomplishments such as playing the legendary First Avenue and headlining packed hometown shows, the group went on to tour internationally. Exten Read more

Presented by Amsterdam Bar & Hall.

Lineup

Venue

Amsterdam Bar & Hall

6 6th St W, Saint Paul, Minnesota 55102, United States
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

