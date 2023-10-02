DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Nate James: an Unforgettable Night from The Forge

The Forge at The Lower Third
Mon, 2 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£25.25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

In partnership with Lounges.tv Nate James to Deliver an Unforgettable Night of Acoustic Music: Live Show and Exclusive Live Stream

British soul sensation Nate James is set to captivate music lovers with an intimate acoustic live performance like never bef Read more

Presented by Lounges.tv.

Lineup

Nate James

Venue

The Forge at The Lower Third

26 Denmark Street, London, WC2H 0LA, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends11:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.