Top track

Esken - Début de partie

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Esken

Point Ephémère
Fri, 15 Dec, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€18The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Esken - Début de partie
Got a code?

About

Afin de célébrer la sortie de son dernier EP « Overdose », dernière pièce du projet MÉMO sorti mi-juin, Esken sera au Point Éphémère pour un concert événement le 15 décembre 2023. Le « jeune génie » développe depuis plusieurs années un univers entre mélanc Read more

Présenté par POINT EPHEMERE.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Esken

Venue

Point Ephémère

200 Quai de Valmy, 75010 Paris-10E-Arrondissement, France
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.