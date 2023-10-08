Top track

Time for You & Me

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

La Grande Liesse II • Banquet & Fête !

Le Mazette
Sun, 8 Oct, 1:00 pm
Food & drinkParis
From €43.25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Time for You & Me
Got a code?

About

La Grande Liesse II - Dimanche 8 octobre

13h - 16h Banquet par Alix et Sentiments - Accords mets/vins par Soif

MENU

- Haricots judion en chaud-froid et agrumes

- Gaspacho de tomates vertes, ail noir, camomille, crouton de chartreuse

- Pleurotes et Read more

Présenté par Le Mazette.

Lineup

Mangabey, DC Salas

Venue

Le Mazette

69 Port de la Rapée, 75012 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open1:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.