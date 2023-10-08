DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
La Grande Liesse II - Dimanche 8 octobre
13h - 16h Banquet par Alix et Sentiments - Accords mets/vins par Soif
MENU
- Haricots judion en chaud-froid et agrumes
- Gaspacho de tomates vertes, ail noir, camomille, crouton de chartreuse
- Pleurotes et
