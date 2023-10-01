DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Taylor John Williams & Leo James Conroy

Gold-Diggers
Sun, 1 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$13.23The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

LEO JAMES CONROY

Los Angeles based Leo James Conroy blends his exceptional vocal ability with the emotional depth of a lifetime spent writing music. Originally from Greater Manchester, UK, Leo has earned praise and played shows on both sides of the Atlant

Presented by Gold-Diggers.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

Gold-Diggers

5632 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.