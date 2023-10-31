Top track

flutter

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

julie

Songbyrd
Tue, 31 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsWashington D.C.
$21.38

About

julie

  • julie is a 3-piece band and design collective energizing the LA music scene. they take a progressive, genre bending approach that fuses elements of noise rock, grunge, and shoegaze into something decidedly their own. students of conceptual archite Read more
Presented by Songbyrd.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Julie

Venue

Songbyrd

540 Penn St NE, Washington, DC 20002, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

