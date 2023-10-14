DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Initiation au rugby pour les enfants (2 à 3,5 ans)

Ground Control Gare de Lyon
Sat, 14 Oct, 4:00 pm
Sport
Free
About

À l’occasion de la Coupe du Monde de Rugby accueillie par la France, Ground Control te fait vivre sa passion du ballon ovale. Pendant deux mois, du 6 septembre au 28 octobre, rejoins la mêlée. Que l’on soit un·e fin·e spécialiste, un·e adepte de la troisiè Read more

Présenté par ALLO LA LUNE.
Venue

Ground Control Gare de Lyon

81 Rue du Charolais, 75012 Paris, France
Doors open4:00 pm

