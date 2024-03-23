Top track

Cold War Kids - Run Away With Me

Cold War Kids - 20 Years Tour

Pappy and Harriet's
Sat, 23 Mar 2024, 6:00 pm
GigsPioneertown
$44.49The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Sid The Cat Presents

Cold War Kids

3/23/2024 at Pappy + Harriet's

Outdoor Show.

Artist Pre-Sale - Wednesday Sept. 13th at 10AM PT.

Spotify Pre-Sale - Wednesday Sept. 13th at 12PM PT.

If Nathan Willett followed his usual impulses, Cold War Kids’ 10th Read more

Presented by Sid The Cat.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Cold War Kids

Venue

Pappy and Harriet's

53688 Pioneertown Rd, Yucca Valley, CA 92284, USA
Doors open6:00 pm

