Top track

Cassels - About Not Writing

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Cassels + Guests

New River Studios
Thu, 23 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Cassels - About Not Writing
Got a code?

About

Human Worth are proud to host Cassels as part of their upcoming UK tour!

Cassels is a London-based duo and brothers, Jim and Loz Beck. They write experimental, punk-infused garage-rock, which is underpinned by part sung, part spoken word lyrics they descr Read more

Presented by Human Worth.

Lineup

Cassels

Venue

New River Studios

199 Eade Rd, London N4 1DN, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
150 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.