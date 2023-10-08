Top track

Discótico Desértico - Paulor Remix

Wax Upon a time w/ Rebolledo & Special Guest

Jolene Sound Room Brooklyn
Sun, 8 Oct, 10:00 pm
GigsNew York
$12.36The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Rebolledo - Pachanga Boys, Hippie Dance, TOPAZdeluxe, M.N. Roy and Mayan Warrior are some of the projects Rebolledo is involved as “Experience Designer” showing his forward thinking vision. Foremost, He believes in music beyond boundaries, collecting mater Read more

Presented by Jolene Sound Room Brooklyn.

Lineup

Rebolledo

Venue

Jolene Sound Room Brooklyn

353 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn, New York 11211, United States
Doors open10:00 pm

