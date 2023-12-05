DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Steve Roach's Ambient Lounge: Robert Rich

Club Congress
Tue, 5 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsTucson
From $20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
($20-$30 | 6pm doors / 7pm show) The full circle - 30 year reunion

Ambient pioneer Steve Roach hosts the monthly "Ambient Lounge"with rotating performers and DJs. This month features Steve Roach himself and long time friend Robert Rich.

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by club congress

Club Congress

311 E Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85701, USA
Doors open6:00 pm

