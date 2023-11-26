DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Micah P Hinson in concerto

Capitol
Sun, 26 Nov, 9:00 pm
GigsPordenone
€17.25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Event information

Micah P. Hinson in concerto al Capitol Domenica 26 Novembre

Dopo la raffica di sold out in tutta Europa della scorsa primavera torna in Italia il cantautore texano.

Presentato da Associazione Culturale Il Deposito

Lineup

Micah P. Hinson

Venue

Capitol

Via G. Mazzini, 60, 33170 Pordenone PN, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open8:30 pm

