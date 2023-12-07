Top track

Gang

Småll Sessions: joe unknown, Ellysse Mason, Kian

Salöön
Thu, 7 Dec, 8:00 pm
GigsBerlin
€17.29The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

**"småll sessions live" is a place to discover new music. It's a night where we present three newcomer acts from different genres. Småll Sessions is a Berlin based music video platform for live & acoustic sessions that you can find on YouTube & Insta.

j...

This is a 16+ event
Presented by Z|ART Agency GmbH.

Lineup

Ellysse Mason, joe unknown, KIANVSLIFE

Venue

Salöön

Holzmarktstraße 25, 10243 Berlin, Germany
Doors open7:00 pm

