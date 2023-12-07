Top track

Småll Sessions: joe unknown, Ellysse Mason, Kian

LARK
Thu, 7 Dec, 8:00 pm
GigsBerlin
€17.29The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

SMÅLL SESSIONS LIVE: December 7th @ LARK, Berlin

joe unknown
Of all the things Britain excels at, sessioning a rave from Thursday to Monday lands slap bang at the top of the list. Just ask newcomer Joe Unknown. He charged around the UK’s straight-throug Read more

Presented by Z|ART Agency GmbH.

Lineup

Ellysse Mason, joe unknown

Venue

LARK

Holzmarktstraße 15-18, 10179 Berlin, Germany
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

