DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
SMÅLL SESSIONS LIVE: December 7th @ LARK, Berlin
joe unknown
Of all the things Britain excels at, sessioning a rave from Thursday to Monday lands slap bang at the top of the list. Just ask newcomer Joe Unknown. He charged around the UK’s straight-throug
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.